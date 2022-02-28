Kushinagar: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while campaigning for a BJP candidate as well as addressing an election rally at the Hata constituency in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh said on March 10 the Samajwadi Party (SP) will be wiped out completely.

Samajwadi Party will be traceless on March 10: MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister while addressing the rally. He asked, "Whether they (people) have received free ration or not. Free rations are being provided to people under 'Garib Kalyan Yojana' (welfare scheme for the poor). Yogi and Modi opened the doors of foodgrain godowns for distribution among poor and needy."

"Whether such things were possible during the Akhilesh Yadav's regime. Could this be possible in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) rule in Uttar Pradesh," asked Chouhan, adding, Congress has disintegrated and now I doubt its whereabouts? It is worthless to talk about the Congress party. The Congress has become a zero."

Ever before Congress or Samajwadi Party provided pucca houses to the poor. But, Modiji and Yogij gave away 42 lakh constructed structures to the poor of Uttar Pradesh. Those living in kutcha houses will also get pucca structures soon. On March 10, the Samajwadi Party will go into oblivion, said MP CM Chouhan.