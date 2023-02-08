Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday alleged that the Samajwadi Party was trying to divide society and create hatred among the people. He, while addressing BJP workers, also said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) will become 'samaptwadi party' after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections because of its own deeds.

"The things that have been said about the Ramcharitmanas by a SP member are aimed at creating hatred and dividing the society," Keshav Maurya said. Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC leader and senior SP member, had recently triggered a controversy by claiming that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas -- a popular version of the Ramayana penned by Tulsidas -- "insult" a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be "banned".

Attacking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the deputy chief minister said he has not been able to win any election after his party was ousted from power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that every single penny reaches the accounts of beneficiaries of schemes and programmes, the senior BJP leader said. "The SP government was a government of criminals. But today, under the double engine government (of the BJP at the Centre and in the state), criminals are on the run," he said.

The deputy chief minister said the Congress had committed a sin by calling Lord Ram imaginary. The effect is that the name and trace of the Congress is getting erased, Keshav Maurya said. "Today opposition parties are scrambling to get power," he said. The "double engine" government of the BJP is working for the welfare of the poor, Keshav Maurya said, adding that this never happened during the governments of the SP, the BSP and the Congress in the state. He also exhorted upon BJP workers to make all efforts to ensure the party's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and warned them of designs of opposition parties. (PTI)