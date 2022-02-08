Lucknow: In a major development, the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday announced 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs when it comes to power in Uttar Pradesh. Releasing the party's manifesto - 'Vachan Patra' - here, SP President Akhilesh Yadav said that the reservation would be for all categories including general.

He said that women presence in the police force would also be increased and 33 per cent reservation would be given to women. The Samajwadi Party manifesto also announced 300 units of free power for domestic consumers and free power for small farmers.

"Those having less than two bighas of land will be given free fertiliser, free power, an interest-free loan so that all farmers can be loan-free by 2025. We will also ensure MSP for all farmers and cane dues will be paid within 15 days. For this, we will make a farmers' corpus fund," Akhilesh Yadav said. For BPL families, the SP has announced two free gas cylinders and one litre of petrol per month for owners of two-wheelers. Auto drivers will get three litres of petrol/6 kg of CNG per month. In the IT sector, the SP will ensure 22 lakh jobs for the youth.

Akhilesh Yadav further said that when he comes to power, free education will be given from KG to PG and the 'Kanya Vidya Dhan scheme will give each girl Rs 36,000. The Samajwadi pension will also be increased to Rs 18,000 per year. Women helpline 1090 will be strengthened and the facility of lodging FIR on email and WhatsApp will be provided."We will follow the policy of zero tolerance towards hate crimes and all police stations will be made corruption-free," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav further said that the old pension scheme will be revived for government employees and media facility centres will be set up for media persons. A pension of Rs 18,000 per year will be given to artisans in the unorganised sectors and labour powerline 1890 will be set up to provide assistance to labour. Samajwadi canteens and Kirana stores will be set up to provide subsidised food and groceries to the poor.

The manifesto also promises cashless health services. Akhilesh Yadav said that the health budget of the state will be tripled.

(With agency inputs )