Lucknow: Former IPS officer Aseem Arun, who shifted from Khaki to Khadi, and now Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Kannauj assembly seat has come under scanner after a female employee posted a video in support of him in UP-112

Later, the IPS officer himself shared the video from his account and wrote, "Today someone sent me this video on WhatsApp... In the video, the girl is Mahima ji, who works at UP-112 and plays a very important role in providing emergency help. Mahima, thank you very much and best wishes to you..." After which a controversy erupted.

Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav has registered his objection and demanded the Election Commission to remove it so that elections can be conducted in a fair manner.

SP spokesperson Farukhul Hasan Chand said, "We have already demanded the election commission to remove such officers who are violating the 'model code of conduct. BJP leaders and officials are flouting the model code of conduct, that's why we had demanded the poll body to keep a vigilant eye on the officer who is contesting election on BJP ticket after obtaining VRS. He should not take undue advantage of any government official or staff."

Former IPS officer Aseem Arum joined the BJP on January 16 in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and other party leaders, has been fielded from Kannauj.

