Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) has said that it will not field any candidate against the Congress' candidate in Unnao. Congress party has made Unnao Asha Singh, mother of 2017 Unnao rape victim, as its candidate from this seat.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that there will be no SP candidate to oppose 'mother of Unnao', and that she will get full support of his party.

Asha Singh is one of the prominent names in the list first list of 125 candidates released by Congress. Priyanka Gandhi, who released the candidates' list, announced that Congress has given 40 per cent reservation to women and 40 per cent to youth while distributing tickets for UP polls.

Priyanka Gandhi further asserted that Congress has given preference to those women who have struggled a lot in their lives.

