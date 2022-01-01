Kannauj (UP): Raids were conducted on the premises and houses of Samajwadi Party MLC and perfume maker, Pushpraj Jain 'Pampi', as well as another perfume manufacturer, Fauzan Mulik, on Saturday also, said a source.

On Saturday, the team from the Income-Tax department, simultaneously, carried out raids on the premises of both the perfume traders. Altogether, raids were executed at 20 places of the businessmen, said the source, adding, search operations were carried at seven places in Kanpur and thirteen places in Kannauj.

Besides, raids are underway at 35 other places in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Hatharas, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. At least 175 officials have been engaged in the search operation, added the source.

During the raids Pushpraj Jain was present in the house; several documents have been seized so far. While at Fauzan Malik's house, raiding team officials were seen carrying a 'cash counting machine', added the source.

Earlier, the Income Tax Department on Friday raided the premises on Samajwadi Party MLC and perfume baron Pushpraj Jain 'Pampi' in Uttar Pradesh's Kannuaj while simultaneously carrying out similar operations in several cities in India.

The raids follow ones carried out by Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Uttar Pradesh in the last week in which it had unearthed crores in the house of businessman Piyush Jain even as the opposition had alleged the operation was a case of 'mistaken identity' since Piyush and Pushpraj carried the same last name, were in the same business, and lived in the same city.