Balrampur: Firoze Pappu, Samajwadi Party leader and former chairman of Tulsipur Nagar Panchayat in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, was heading home at around 11 o'clock in the night. Just a few yards away from home, Firoze stopped at a betel shop; in the meantime, assailants appeared on the crime spot and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Firoze received multiple blows on his body, leading to excessive loss of blood. He sustained grievous injuries on his body, said the source, adding the Samajwadi leader was rushed to a Community Health Centre, where doctors attending to Firoze, declared him 'brought dead.'

Firoze was injured critically and received multiple blows on his neck, head and other parts of the body, said the source.

The information about Firoze's death spread like a wildfire in Tulsipur and his supporters are on the boil over the incident, added the source.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemant Kutiyal, rushed to Tulsipur to take stock of the situation. "The probe into the matter has begun," said the SP.

The deceased Samajwadi leader's wife Kahkashan Firoze is the chairman of Tulsipur Nagar Panchayat.