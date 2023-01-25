Banda (Uttar Pradesh): After controversial remarks made by Uttar Pradesh MLC Swami Prasad Maurya on Ramcharitmanas, now former UP MLA and SP leader Brijesh Prajapati has come forward demanding a ban on the religious book. Prajapati, quoting a few lines from the Ramcharitmanas, said that Brahmins even though illiterate received respect in society, but Dalits, women, and animals have always been looked down upon.

Referring to the Ramcharitamanas, the SP leader said, "Dalits, women, and animals were always looked down upon. Dalits, despite being educated, were not given respect in society. They were projected in a poor light. Hence those offending words and sentences should be omitted from the religious book Ramcharitmanas or it may be banned."

Quoting a sentence from Ramcharitmanas -- 'Poojiya Vipra Seel Gun Heena, Sudra Na Gun Gun Gyan Prabina' -- Prajapati explained, "Brahmins were taken on high esteem, even though some were mediocre or not meritorious enough. A person born into a Brahmin family is always given respect despite his mediocrity. But Shudra (meaning Dalit), no matter how bright and worthy he was, did not draw the same respect from the society."

"What Swami Prasad Maurya said about Ramcharitmanas, I totally agree with his views. Goswami Tulsidas who authored Ramcharitmanas had tried to defame Dalit as well as the tribal community. So those offending lines or stanzas in the book must be removed or it should be banned," said Prajapati, while speaking to a group of reporters in Banda.

"Goswami Tulsidas by mentioning Shudra in his poetic verse was denoting people belonging to Dalit and tribal communities in a negative manner. The author of Ramcharitmanas had denigrated the Dalit society. His remarks are very offensive. Who had given him (Goswami Tulidas) right to project Dalit and other lower caste in a poor light?" he asked as he held his ground demanding a ban on the book.