Lucknow: Samajwadi Party has included some new promises in its poll manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. It has made a big promise to remove three major problems related to teachers' recruitment.

After the consent of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, the party's national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav disclosed this to the media. The party has promised to fix the 69,000 teacher recruitment reservation scam in Uttar Pradesh. Along with this, a promise has been made to remove the problems of BEd candidates and adjustment of TET has also been made after the formation of the Samajwadi Party government.

It is noteworthy that all the organisations related to teachers' recruitment and the aggrieved candidates met Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav and submitted a memorandum to him for the redressal of their grievances.

In turn, Akhilesh Yadav had also assured to solve their problems if the Samajwadi Party government was formed, but when the manifesto of the Samajwadi Party was released a day ago, these major problems could not be included in it. After which now the Samajwadi Party has tried to woo the people belonging to these classes by including these issues in its manifesto.

