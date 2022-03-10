Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party's dream of coming to power has been shattered and this could be attributed to five reasons. Of all the five reasons, the first reason was the party committed a major mistake in the distribution of tickets, then it remained in 'political hibernation' for more than four years, party veterans were sidelined, and others.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav made 'wrong moves' while giving tickets. Most outsides were given tickets and party workers' wishes were not taken into consideration. Political turncoats who joined the party recently were given priority. So, dissensions started simmering and several of them left the party. The disgruntled section who left the party to join others became rebels and joined BJP. Deserters also cut into SP's vote. SP's rebel groups are now basking under the glory of BJP's victory.

After tasting the major defeat in 2017, Samajwadi Party became invisible in the political corridors for more than four years. The situation came to such a level that people had started saying that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was the main Opposition in the state. Political analyst Uma Shankar Dubey said, "AAP in-charge Sanjay Singh made every effort to point out the loopholes of the government. SP came out of the political hibernation just six months before the announcement of UP elections."

Besides, during the Covid pandemic, Samajwadi Party's activities remained confined to social media while BJP workers came to the streets to help people in the difficult times. Several of the BJP MLAs died due to Covid infections.

Samajwadi Party veterans were sidelined. SP became a one-man show. Political analyst Uma Shankar Dubey, said, "The situation in SP has turned into One Man Army. Senior leaders were kept away from the electioneering process. Senior leaders Shivpal Yadav, Indrajeet Saroj, and Swami Prasad Maurya were not kept in the loop for campaigning."

Another Political Analyst Dr. Manish Hindavi said, "On a public forum, Akhilesh's address was soaked in arrogance. Akhilesh used to humiliate journalists or his sarcastic remarks went against him. He also used to have a tense or serious look on his face."