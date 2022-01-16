Lucknow: A Samajwadi leader from UP's Aligarh attempted suicide on Sunday outside the Samajwadi Party office after being denied of party ticket from Aligarh. SP candidate Aditya Thakur poured petrol on himself outside the SP office in Lucknow. However, police personnel deployed at the spot rescued him and later he was taken into police custody.

Thakur broke into tears saying that he had spent his entire youth serving the Samajwadi Party but was denied a ticket to fight the elections. He wanted to contest from Aligarh's Chharra constituency.

"I spend my entire youth fighting for the party. I have been doing the groundwork for the last five years to prepare the party for the elections. But they did not give me ticket. I will commit suicide, you can arrest me but I will do it," Thakur can be heard saying in the video.

