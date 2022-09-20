Varanasi: Priests performed Shradh rituals for 13,000 unborn girls for attaining salvation for them at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the River Ganga in Varanasi. The special ritual was performed in the presence of five Brahmins led by Acharya Dinesh Shankar Dubey. Dr Santosh Ojha, the founder and secretary of the organisation 'Aagman', performed 'Pindadaan' for those unborn 13,000 souls. This ritual was conducted on the auspicious day of Matri Navami during the 'Pitru Paksha' every year.

Read: Devotees throng Punpun, Falgu rivers as 'Pindadaan' ritual for ancestors begins in Bihar's Gaya

Dr Santosh Ojha, secretary of the 'Aagman', said, "Every year we perform rituals for unborn souls, especially girls. We feel that a girl child who died in a womb has every right to live. The general public perception of abortion is that of a surgical operation. But it is actually killing of a life."