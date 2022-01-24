Tumakuru (Karnataka): A salesman of Mahindra car showroom in Karnataka was paid back in the same coin by a farmer when he was insulted by the former during his visit to the showroom on Sunday. The salesman allegedly mocked the farmer for his attire when he visited the showroom to buy a car. Following this, the farmer lodged a complaint with the police.

Kempegowda, a farmer, along with friends, visited Mahindra car showroom where he was taunted by a salesman for his attire. The farmer is a resident of Ramanapalya in Tumakuru taluk. The farmer alleged that the field officer of the showroom made fun of him and his attire when he visited the showroom to buy Mahindra Bolero.

According to the farmer, the salesman told him that car is not worth 10 rupees for him to buy and further stated that nobody comes in large numbers to buy the car. Insulted by this, Kempegowda accumulated Rs 10 lakh in an hour and demanded immediate delivery of the car. He reportedly reached out to his friends for the money.

Shocked by the retaliation, showroom personnel informed the farmer and his friends that the car will be delivered in three days’ time. Later, Kempegowda lodged a complaint with the police at Tilaknagara Police Station in Tumakuru against the showroom staff for their rude behaviour. The showroom salesman and other employees not only tendered apology to Kempegowda, but also handed over an apology letter to him. However, the incident ended on a happy note as the police settled the case amicably.

