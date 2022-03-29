UP Board exam paper leak: Solved answer sheet of Sanskrit subject available at Rs 500 to Rs 1000
Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Officials from UP Education Department are in a tizzy following the leaking of Sanskrit question papers of the Board Examination. The solved answer sheets of the leaked Sanskrit are available at a price ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. The education mafias are minting money with impunity. On Tuesday, the Sanskrit question paper has leaked and the solved answer sheets are being sold at a premium price.
