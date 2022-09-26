Guwahati (Assam): The sale of Durga idols are skyrocketing ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati, Assam. The halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased excitement among the people to celebrate the festival after two long years.

With the festival just around the corner, the artists are busier than ever due to the increased number of orders ahead of the festival. Durga Puja is one of the most celebrated festivals in India that will begin on October 01 this year. (ANI)