Nagpur (Maharashtra) : A Muscat bound SalamAir flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport of Maharashtra on Wednesday late night. As pilot detected smoke emanating from the engine, he alerted the Air Traffic Control who in turn guided him to land in Nagpur.

At the time of emergency landing, the flight was carrying 200 passengers and seven crew members including pilots. As per the Airport Authority of India (AAI), all of them are safe and accounted for. Few days ago the Calicut-Dammam Air India Express flight which took off from Calicut International Airport to Dammam on February 24 morning, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport of Kerala after it developed a technical snag.

Sources said the tail part of the Air-India Express IX 385, carrying 176 passengers and 6 crew members, hit the runway and resulted in a hydraulic failure during take-off from the Calicut International Airport. The Thiruvananthapuram airport had called for a full emergency landing with all the emergency service prepped. The aircraft's captain was asked to dump the fuel to avoid the risk while attempting the emergency landing of the flight.

On January 29, an Air Asia flight had made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after being hit by a brid during the take off. The flight was bound to go to Kolkata from Lucknow. As a result, the aircraft returned to bay and was grounded for thorough inspection.