Bengaluru: Action-adventure film "Salaar" starring Prabhas is slated to be released worldwide in theatres on September 28, 2023, the makers announced on Monday. Directed by Prashanth Neel of the "KGF" film franchise fame, the movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Production house Hombale Films shared the film's release date and a new poster of the "Baahubali" star on the occasion of Independence Day.

"REBEL'LING WORLDWIDE ON SEP 28, 2023. #Salaar #TheEraOfSalaarBegins #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @shrutihaasan @PrithviOfficial @IamJagguBhai @sriyareddy @bhuvangowda84 @RaviBasrur @shivakumarart @anbariv @SalaarTheSaga," read the tweet shared by the banner.

Billed as a "high-voltage actioner", "Salaar" has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Pan India film will be released in five languages. It also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Prabhas also has Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film "Project K", co-starring Deepika Padukone and Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana "Adipurush" in the pipeline. (PTI)