Haridwar: Seers from Haridwar have appealed to people to boycott Aamir Khan's new film Laal Singh Chaddha set to release on August 11, on the grounds of Aamir Khan being an alleged "Hindu-phobic". The seers dug up his past remarks and previous movies wherein he has allegedly shown Hindu gods and goddesses in a bad light.

Ahead of its release, the movie is already trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. It is facing backlash and the hashtag 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' is all over social media. With this, even the seers have now joined the row to boycott the movie. While appealing, Kali Sena chief Swami Anand Swarup commented, "The film Laal Singh Chaddha shows the anti-national mentality. I appeal to the people not to watch this film. Such people should be punished, so that they think 10 times before ever doing such acts."

Swami Parmanand also appealed to the people not to watch the film. He said that Aamir Khan "does not feel safe in India, in the same way, we also do not consider it necessary to watch his film". "We appeal to the public that they should not waste their time and money by watching this film, and better participate in any work related to Sanatan Dharma," he said.

Swami Charmaashrit also asked people to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. He said that the way Aamir says "we should not waste milk by offering it to Gods, we should also not waste money by watching his film". For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump.