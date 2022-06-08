Haridwar: Seers from Haridwar have opposed the screening of 'Ashram' web series on OTT platforms, citing that the series projects Hinduism and religious people like Sadhus and saints in a poor light. These kinds of web series on seers and saints intend to just defame the Sanatan Dharma, they opined.

"Hence, we have urged the Union government that the production of such series on OTT platforms must be halted immediately. The government should impose a ban on such web series responsible for projecting saints and sadhus in a negative manner," they said.

Union minister of state Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said, "Seers and saints devote their life to the well-being of humanity. They work for the welfare of human beings belonging to any caste, creed or religion. So, it would not be fair if someone tries to give them a bad name."

President of the Akhara Parishad and secretary to Niranjani Akhara, Mahant Ravindrapuri, said, "Some Hindus with negative mindset are responsible for the production of such type of web series. The government should impose a ban on such series."