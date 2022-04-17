Roorkee (Uttarakhand): Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri was stopped on Sunday by the police when he was on his way to the spot of the stone-pelting incident in Hanuman Janmotsav procession in Dada Jalalpur village of Bhagwanpur police station area. Consequently, Mahamandaleshwar accused the police officers of "complicity with the mafia". He warned that if the bulldozers do not run into the houses of stone pelters in two days, then Dharma Sansad will be held in Jalalpur village.

Swami Giri of Dashnam Juna Akhara, while addressing the media, at Jeevandeep Ashram, Roorkee, alleged that Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims have settled not only in Haridwar but in the entire state. He added that the Uttarakhand Police and Intelligence Department has the information about it. He alleged that the SHO "sits with the mafia and indulges in liquor parties and beats up senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders".

He said that the entire police station should be suspended. He has appealed to the Hindu society "not to depend on the police administration and come forward".

