Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A case of alleged forced conversion came to light in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Saturday. The victim's father has given a complaint in the police station Gangoh and demanded action against the accused father and daughter.

A 14-year-old Muslim youth accused a Hindu family of forceful conversion. He alleged that he was also forcibly tattooed with a trident on his hand and forcibly taken to the temple. According to the Muslim youth, the Hindu family took him to the Vishnu Devi temple and forced him to chant religious hymns there. The victim's father filed a complaint in this regard in the Gangoh police station and demanded strict action against the accused father and daughter.

The victim's father said that on March 31, the shopkeeper called him and that Adnan had gone somewhere without informing him. After this Adnan's father searched for him for a long time but his son was nowhere to be found. On April 2, shop owner Ashok called again and said that Adnan had returned to his house and was sleeping.

When Adnan's father went to meet his son at Ashok's house, he did not allow him(Adnan's father) to meet by saying that his son is sleeping. Once Adnan wakes up, Ashok would himself bring Adnan to his house. However, with the passage of time the shop owner did not bring Adnan to his family members then his family members were worried.

According to the victim, the accused shop owner Ashok had taken him hostage in his house. After that, not only was he made to do household chores but also forced him to convert to his religion. The accused family had changed his name from Adnan to Deepak. In April the accused family had taken him to the Vaishno Devi temple for worship and got a trident tattoo and two tattoos of the idol of Hanuman Ji engraved on his arm. But, Adnan escaped from their hands.

The victim was so traumatised that he did not come back to his home due to fear of Ashok. Instead, he reached Kedarnath Dham in Haridwar from Saharanpur. When the police spotted him there they interrogated him. At first, he said that his name is Deepak, but when the Kedarnath police showed strictness, he narrated the incident that took place with him and also gave the police his father's phone number.

The Kedarnath police helped him reach his home to his from Kedarnath. Adnan's narration of the incident shook his family and immediately his father filed a complaint with the police station Gangoh and demanded stringent action against the accused shop owner Ashok and his daughter.

'Religious Conversion is a criminal offence and has come to our notice' said, Gangoh police station, SSP Vipan Tanda," A 14-year-old Muslim teenager, a resident of Mohalla Ilahi Baksh of Gangoh, used to work at the shop of a Hindu family in Adnan town itself. Where shopkeeper Ashok's daughter started teaching him tuition without money. This is the first case in the history of Saharanpur when a Hindu family has been accused of converting a Muslim teenager. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused shop owner and his daughter. Appropriate action will be taken after investigation."