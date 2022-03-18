Saharanpur: In a rather surprising event, four liquor smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur surrendered to the police on Thursday evening, with an affidavit stating that they would not commit any crimes in the future. Though surprised by this unforeseen and strange move, the officials at the Deoband Police Station completed all the paperwork formalities and took them into custody.

This is being speculated to be an aftereffect of the 'Dhar Chap' campaign launched by the officials here. The campaign basically nabs the wanted criminals and has in the past exhibited its efficiency during Operation Langra. The fear of having to go through the ordeals may also have forced the criminals to surrender, said Saharanpur SSP Akash Tomar, who is also looking after the campaign.

The affidavit that they carried said - "Sir, you may send us to jail. We hereby promise that we will not commit any crime in the future. If caught committing a crime, we should be shot." The four accused, who confessed to being involved in the smuggling of illicit liquor, have been Yameen, Shokeen, Shakir, and Wajid, all of whom are residents of village Chundaheri.

The fear of encounters is evident among the criminals by now. We have issued several warrants against wanted criminals in the recent past, many of whom were booked for serious offenses," said SSP Akash Tomar.

