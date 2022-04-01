Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The video purportedly showing a girl student offering namaz at a department of the Sagar Central University, went viral on March 25. The university authorities also came to know about the incident through the viral video. The girl student wearing Hijab offered namaz in the education department of the Sagar Central University.

The incident created a furor among several right-wing organizations and then the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University, Professor Nileema Gupta constituted a six-member committee to probe the incident. The probe findings were submitted by the panel on March 31.

The erring student accepted her mistake before the probe panel and also gave in writing that she will not make such a folly in the future. She further told the panel that a mistake was committed out of ignorance.

After the incident, a notification was issued by the registrar of the university, Santosh Sohgaura, stating that to maintain a conducive atmosphere on the campus, except for academic activities, students should desist from carrying out any other activities. Students should perform religious-related rituals at their homes or places meant for the same. Disciplinary action will be initiated against those found guilty.