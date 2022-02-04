New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police on a regular bail plea moved by wrestler Sushil Kumar in the connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal stadium.

The bench of Justice Mukta Gupta sought a response from Delhi Police in the matter and slated the matter for March 28, 2022, for further hearing. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra and advocate Pradeep Rana on Friday appeared for Wrestler Sushil Kumar in the matter.

Earlier, the trial court had denied bail to Sushil Kumar and said, "when renowned people commit such heinous offense, then its detrimental effects on the society are enormous."

"Considering all these facts and circumstances, no ground for grant of regular bail is made out. Hence, the present bail application is dismissed and is disposed of accordingly" the trial Court had said.