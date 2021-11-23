Ujjain(MP): Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday changed the saffron attire of waiters serving onboard the Ramayan Express, after having drawn the ire of a section of sadhus. Having drawn flak from all corners, IRCTC later tweeted stating that the uniform has been changed completely.

Taking to Twitter, IRCTC wrote, "It is to inform that the dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff." The Indian public sector undertaking also put up an image of its staff sporting formal shirts, pants, turban and saffron masks.

Recently, a controversy broke out after a viral video on social media, showed the waiters working inside the train dressed as saints. This led to the sadhus living in Ujjain having raised strong objections regarding this. A protest was staged and a letter was also written to the Railway Minister.

Indian Railways had initiated the Ramayana circuit train that covers religious places associated with Lord Ram, including Ujjain, Ayodhya and Chitrakoot.

Awadhesh Puri, former General Secretary of Paramhans Akhara Parishad, said, "The costumes of saints have been worn by waiters and it is an insult to society. Soon the costume should be changed, otherwise, the Sant Samaj will oppose the train leaving on December 12. Thousands of Hindus will demonstrate in front of the train. After the video surfaced, I wrote a letter to the Railway Minister, for having hurt the faith of crores of Hindus."

Trains will pass through these routes

The Ramayana circuit train began its journey from Delhi on November 7, with a stopover in Kashi, the city of Lord Shiva and will return back after 17 days, having covered Chitrakoot, Nashik, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Shringverpur, ancient Kishkindha city and Rameshwaram. In this, the fare for a person travelling in second class is Rs 82,950, while for first-class this amount is Rs 1,02,095. The AC train will travel a total distance of 7,500 km.



Five Ramayana circuit trains on the run

IRCTC will run five Ramayana circuit trains in the country. An announcement has already been made for this. At present, two trains are running and the third train will begin playing on November 25. While the fourth train will start its journey on November 27, followed by the last train on January 20. Its fare is fixed at one lakh two thousand rupees for AC first class, second class is Rs 82,950 while hotel and food expenses have also been included in the package.

The train is also equipped with first-class restaurants, a library, shower cubicles and many other facilities.