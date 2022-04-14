Mathura: BJP leader and daughter-in-law to Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder-patron of Samajwadi party, Aparna Yadav, who was in Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple to offer prayers on Thursday, replied to Akhilesh Yadav's skeptical comment 'Saffron attire' (Bhagwa attire).

Aparna said, "Saffron is been an integral part of this country and culture, the entire saint community is in saffron. After wearing saffron, a person's thought process heads towards excellence instead of thinking about committing a crime."

"I don't think it is appropriate to make such comments about the Sanatan culture tradition, but I can't say anything, on why he made such comments," she added further. Aparna also offered greetings to CM Yogi Adithyanath for BJP's thumping victory in the recent MLC elections.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav in his Tweet had demanded that action needs to be taken against those who were trying to disrupt the social harmony of the state in the attire of saints

Aparna Yadav also claimed that people are liking the tenure of PM Modi and CM Yogi as the reins of the country and state are being handled by both leaders.

