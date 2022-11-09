Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was elected as the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday as he defeated Bibi Jagir Kaur in the poll for the top post of the apex gurdwara body. Dhami polled 104 votes while Kaur secured 42 votes of the SGPC members in a keenly watched contest.

The general house of the SGPC assembled at Teja Singh Samundri hall to elect its president and other office bearers including general secretary, senior vice president and junior vice president.

Also read: SAD announces presidential candidate for upcoming SGPC polls

SAD expelled Kaur Monday expelled after she refused to back down from her decision of contesting the SGPC presidential poll. The SAD had fielded incumbent Dhami for the post of president of SGPC.