Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on Saturday wrote to the Bhopal Divisional Commissioner demanding a ban on the entry of unauthorized people in MBM College to offer Namaz.

Recently, she attended a meeting of the public participation committee at MBM College during which some activists had informed her about the arrival of anti-social elements in the campus and the "majaar" (tomb). ADM Maya Awasthi, who was present on occasion, was also directed by the MP to give information about the "majaar."

No stranger to controversies, the BJP MP has already raised objections to illegal construction in the Central School premises. As for the complaint of the crowd there, Sadhvi had instructed the administration to take action. Recently, regarding prayers being offered through loudspeakers in the early mornings, Sadhvi had said that it disturbs people's sleep.

