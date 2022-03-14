Mathura: Union Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti after arriving at Vrindavan said, BJP won UP elections 2022 on basis of work. On the other hand, hitting out at the Opposition, she said, "Some people are superstitious and myths about Noida as a jinxed place was broken. Akhilesh Yadav didn't go there, even his father also didn't go there."

"I had full confidence (we will win UP elections) because after 2014 we did good work in Uttar Pradesh. A poor man's house was lit up with light because efforts were made. They (poor) didn't have money to purchase oil for earthen lamps but were given an electricity supply connection. Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh provided homes to those sleeping under an open sky," said the Union minister.

When reporters asked the Union minister that Kashi Corridor was made, the construction of Sri Ram Mandir is underway, and what about Mathura, to which Sadhvi Niranjan, said, "Earlier, all the three (Kashi, Ayodhya, and Mathura) will be achieved together. Now, we are working as per the Honourable Court's guidance. We are following the principles of nationalism propagated by Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee."