Aligarh: Religious leader Sadhvi Annapurna Bharti, on Friday supported the contentious hijab ban in Karnataka that has led to countrywide protests, saying at the same time that the implementation of Uniform Civil Code was much-needed to curb such incidents.

"Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in the country through a law. Some communal and anti-national forces are trying to break the country by making unnecessary demands on the basis of their religion, due to the non-implementation of UCC," Bharti said.

She also opposed the practice of wearing a hijab, saying the attire was 'not a dress' and that it should come to an end.

"Hijab is not a dress and it should end. A frenzy is being orchestrated in Aligarh Muslim University regarding the dress. Uniform civil code law and population control law should be there in this country. What is being demonstrated in AMU is wrong", she stated.

Bharti's comments come in the context of Aligarh Muslim University students scheduling a protest on Wednesday against the contentious Karnataka. Later on, however, the demonstration was called off owing to Uttar Pradesh assembly elections being scheduled in Aligarh as well as several other districts on Thursday.

The protest has been rescheduled to Friday.

