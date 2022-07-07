Haridwar (Uttarakhand): The new-age sadhus have taken up social media in a big way and are posting videos of their lifestyle and habits on Instagram and FB. Earlier, Sadhus used to be an inspiration for youth by leading a simple and spiritual life, but 'modern Sadhus' are a tad different and projecting their lavish lifestyles to gain more young followers. For instance, they are making reels on Instagram along with posting videos of swimming and walking on youtube. No doubt, they have added a little 'Swag' to their spirituality, while few conventional Sadhus oppose this social media fascination.

Sadhus of 21st century being idol for reels

Usually, Bollywood stars and top-rung politicians shore up their followers on social media by talking about their holidays, families, and parties besides showcasing their swanky cars and bikes. Now, Sant Samaj is following the same path. Many saints from Haridwar are now trying to woo their devotees by making catchy reels, memes, and all kinds of videos and audio content to grab the attention of social media buffs.

Leading the pack, Baba Ramdev is the King of the new 'Yogiwood' where the Yogis and Sadhus have a fan following and are the heroes of their devotees. The Yogis claim that playing a remix of a spiritual song in the background will spread spirituality in the modern world.

Baba Ramdev has fans all over the world as his social media team constantly uploads his reels, photos, statements, and events on social media. He has 2 million followers on social media while he follows only 21 people. He posts many aesthetic reels and pictures of himself to woo the young generation. After Baba Ramdev, 'Yogiwood', it is Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri of Niranjani Akhara and other yogis who have social media teams.

However, not-so-popular Sadhu says media is only a medium of propaganda and nowadays the so-called Sadhus are misusing it. "If they use the media for the promotion of their religion then they are not wrong, but if they are using it to get their popularity, then it is wrong."