Hyderabad: The pride and soul of Telangana's culture, the Saddula Bathukamma festival was held in a grand manner on Thursday. Bathukamma is a floral festival celebrated predominantly in Telangana and some parts of Andhra Pradesh, as per the Sathavahana calendar for nine days starting Mahalaya Amavasya till Durgashtami.

Especially in Warangal and Hanmakonda districts, people celebrated Bathukamma in a grand way, with the Padmakshigundam campus in Hanmkonda having been crowded with women who came to celebrate the floral festival. The Bathukammas were decorated very beautifully with different seasonal flowers. MLA Seethakka too participated in the celebrations at Thopukunta in Mulugu District.

Under the auspices of the Telangana Language and Cultural Department at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad, the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations were held in a grand manner.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy and former MP and BJP leader Vijayashanti took part in the Bathukamma celebrations organized by the Akshara Sphoorti organization in Bagh Lingampally. Bathukamma celebrations were held in Satyanarayana colony, Nagaram Municipality in Hyderabad. Women, children have enthusiastically participated in the festivities by singing and dancing.

In Khammam district, the Saddula Bathukamma procession in Sattupalli featured a 30-feet Bathukamma turning out to be a special attraction among all.

People also celebrated the festival at the Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam with Mayor Meghana playing Bathukamma with the local women and children.

The festival was also celebrated in a very grand manner at Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet district. Minister Harish Rao's wife and daughter played Bathukamma at their residence in the district with local women.

While Telangana Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy participated in the Bathukamma celebrations at Bansuvada in Kamareddy district. He even sang and danced with the children.