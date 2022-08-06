Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said his party has supported NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar in the polling to elect the next Vice President of India. Dhankhar is pitted against joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

In a tweet, Badal said, "Shiromani Akali Dal supports a peasant's son, crusader for farmers' rights and the man who secured OBC status for the farming community (Jats) in his state, Sh Jagdeep Dhankhar for the Vice Presidency." In another tweet, Badal said, "Shiromani Akali Dal is happy that in both Presidential and Vice Presidential polls, we have supported the candidates who have stood by the downtrodden and the farmers."

Sukhbir Badal and his wife and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal are Members of Lok Sabha. In July, the SAD supported National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. (PTI)