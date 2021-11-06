Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal held a protest demonstration along several party leaders and scores of party workers outside Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's residence on Saturday. He demanded that compensation of. Rs. 50,000 per acre be provided to cotton farmers and reduction of STate VAT on petrol and diesel prices.

Dubbing the Congress Government in Punjab and the Chief Minister as "corrupt", Badal alleged that they were only interested in looting and resorting to lasthicharge on SAD workers who were raising the voice of the farmers through a peaceful demonstration.

"This corrupt Cong govt & it’s CM who is only interested in loot & scoot lathi-charged peaceful Akali workers raising the voice of farmers demanding compensation of Rs 50,000/acre for cotton growers & reduction in State VAT on petrol & diesel by Rs 10/Ltr in front of CM residence." tweeted Badal.

Badal lashed out at the Gandhi family saying that they should stop shielding Congress leaders like Jagdish Tytler and also demanded to know from the Chief Minister why he agreed to Tytler's elevation in Congress.

"Akali workers also took on Gandhi family & demanded it stop protecting Cong leaders like #JagdishTytler who conducted '84 genocide besides asking @CHARANJITCHANNI why he agreed to the elevation of Tytler. I thank our brave workers who resolved to continue to fight rights of Pbis," said Badal.

Tweet by Sukhbir Singh Badal

He also said that Akali workers conducted a "political surgical strike" on the Chief Minister and succeeded in gheraoing his residence.

"Akali workers today conducted a political surgical strike on CM @CHARANJITCHANNI by succeeding in gherao of his residence despite garrisoning of MLA flats & multiple barricading. @Akali_Dal_ has sent a clear message to CM - stop photo-ops & fulfil promises made to Punjabis," tweeted Badal.

Tweet by Sukhbir Singh Badal

Petrol and diesel prices came down following the Centre's decision to reduce cut in excise duty of the two respectively 10 respectively. While several states and union territories reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel Punjab, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are yet to take a call on it.