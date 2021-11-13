Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday announced the names of three more candidates for the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab. With the latest announcement SAD has so far announced candidates for 83 out of the 97 Assembly constituencies it will be contesting in the Assembly elections.

SAD has fielded Sunita Chaudhry from the Balachaur Assembly constituency, youth leader Bachittar Singh Kohar from Shahkot assembly constituency and Jaspal Singh Bitu Chatha from Patiala Rural constituency.

"SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Sunita Chaudhry from Balachaur, Jaspal Singh Bitu Chatha from Patiala Rural and youth leader Bachittar Singh Kohar from Shahkot assembly constituency as party candidates. Total 83," tweeted SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema.

While SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal will contest from the Jalalabad constituency, Pritpal Singh Pali has been fielded from the Pritpal Singh Pali seat. Anil Joshi will contest from Amritsar North and Talbir Singh Gill from Amritsar South constituencies.

The SAD and BSP entered into an alliance in June for the Punjab Assembly elections. Out of the 117 seats, BSP will contest 20 seats and SAD will contest the remaining 97 seats. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Punjab in 2022.