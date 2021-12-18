Amritsar: An attempt to desecrate the Golden Temple by an identified person has ended with the accused being lynched to death.

According to eyewitnesses, a young man made an attempt to disrespect the Guru Granth Sahib but was promptly stopped by employees of the Shiromani Samiti employees. However, the accused was beaten to death by enraged devotees.

The incident took place around 6 PM while evening worship was going on.

More details are awaited.