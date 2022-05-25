Mansa: Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala on Wednesday questioned the “selective” approach of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his Tuesday's move to sack and arrest Cabinet Minister Vijay Singla over graft charges. After his arrest, Singla was produced in Mohali Court and has been remanded in police custody till May 27.

Singla was accused of soliciting commissions from the authorities. It is learned that CM Mann had strong evidence that the health minister was involved in corruption. However, claiming that Singla had tarnished the name of Mansa, Moose Wala said that “there were many people like Singla in Punjab who were looting Punjab with both hands.”

“People who used to join other parties and commit hooliganism and loot Punjab, are working in the Aam Aadmi Party government today. Severe action needs to be taken against them," said Moose Wala.

Hours after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked Union Minister Vijay Singla over alleged corruption charges, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is proud of the Punjab Chief Minister for sacking the Minister.

"Proud of you Bhagwant. Ur action has brought tears to my eyes. The whole nation today feels proud of AAP," Kejriwal tweeted. The Punjab Chief Minister said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He said that he has sacked Singla from the cabinet and directed Police to register a case against him. According to Punjab CMO, Singla was demanding a 1 per cent commission from officials for contracts and he also confessed to it.

Also read: 'Proud of you Bhagwant': Kejriwal on Punjab minister's arrest