Varanasi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot, during an interaction with the media in Varanasi, said on Wednesday that the BJP regime under Yogi Adityanath since 2017 has increased pain for farmers manifold, although it had promised to double their income.

Pilot also said the common man was suffering due to inflation, noting that the BJP government was using vote sharing and religious issues to hide its failures in the last five years.

"The income of farmers did not double, but their pain increased 100 times. The government is talking about 80-20, temple-mosque to hide its failure. Nothing has happened on the ground. Farmers will not forget the pain", the Congress leader from Rajasthan said.

"BJP is responsible for the situation in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. After the government lost the by-election, the agricultural laws were withdrawn under the pressure of the farmers. No action was taken against the brutality that happened to the farmers. We are issuing a document regarding the rights of farmers", he further said.

The former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister also said that pressure of debt was increasing on farmers day by day, adding that Congress was the only party which both morally and politically fulfilled its responsibilities, emerging as a better option.