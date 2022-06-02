Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot hits out at the BJP government at the Centre for targeting their party leaders while also raising questions at the Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government for going soft on the state BJP. Addressing a two-day state-level workshop of Rajasthan Congress in Jaipur, Pilot said that the Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were being harassed through the ED “which no one has done before”.

“The security is being withdrawn and cases are being registered. What the Central government has done to our leaders in eight years is visible to everyone”. Putting the Gehlot government in the dock, Pilot said, “When we were in the opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party was at the helm and their leaders had accepted the allegations of corruption. What action have we taken against them so far?” “They are humiliating our leaders, prosecuting them, playing with their security. The time has come that we have to show people that we, too, know how to distinguish right from wrong,” Pilot added.