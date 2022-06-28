Tonk (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his remarks on his rebellion of 2020 that had brought the state government on the verge of collapse. This came after CM Gehlot on Saturday alleged that Sachin Pilot was in connivance with BJP in 2020 to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister said that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was "hand-in-glove" with Sachin Pilot during the revolt by Congress MLAs against his government two years ago. However, Sachin Pilot took no offence to his statement and said that he was called 'Nakara', and 'Nikamma' earlier too.

"Earlier also, CM Ashok Gehlot had said many things about me like 'Nakara', 'Nikamma'. I don't take his statements otherwise as he is experienced, senior and a father figure... Right now, my focus is to bring back our govt in the state," the Congress leader told media persons.

He further added, "A few days back, at an event in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi had praised my patience level. If a leader like Rahul Gandhi is appreciating my patience level then I think no one should unnecessarily get disturbed by his statement and take it in the right spirit."

Sachin Pilot was a contender for the Chief Minister's post after Congress' victory in the 2018 assembly polls. But he was persuaded by Rahul Gandhi to become Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. His political differences with Gehlot started since, which Pilot played down in the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gehlot also alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is indulging in horse-trading to topple the governments in non- BJP ruled states and said democracy is diminishing in the country in the name of Hindutva. "Democracy is diminishing in the country in name of Hindutva. People are not understanding now but they will regret it later. These people (BJP) are doing horse-trading and bringing down the governments while law and order situation remains fragile and the economy weakens," Gehlot told the media here.

"They have made a joke of everything. They were hatching a conspiracy and were targetting Maharashtra from the very beginning but now it has come to light. PM Modi and Amit Shah should not be arrogant and must run the country as per the Constitution," he added. (ANI)