New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sounded a high alert across India following intelligence reports that Pakistan-backed terrorist organizations might try to create sabotage ahead of Republic Day celebration.

A senior home ministry official quoting intelligence inputs told ETV Bharat that all poll-bound states as well as Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat are on the top lists of several terrorist organisations.

"The intelligence inputs suggested that terrorist organisations, especially Jaish e Muhammad (JeM) and Lashkar e Toiba (LeT), might utilise their offshoots like The Resistance Force, Lashkar e Mustafa (LeM) to carry out subversive activities," the official said.

Admitting the fact that the national capital is always a high target of anti-national elements, the official said that home ministry is in constant touch with the top officials of Delhi police.

"Entire national capital has been brought under a security blanket following the fact that leaders from five central Asian countries especially Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are likely to be invited as chief guests during the Republic Day celebration," the official said.

Also read: Most wanted Salim Gazi, accused in 1993 Mumbai blast case, dies in Karachi

It may be mentioned here that a security agency recovered an IED that contained a timer device with ammonium nitrate and RDX from Delhi's Ghazipur Flower market last week.

Following the threat perception, a high alert has been sounded in all States and Union Territories. "The central intelligence agencies have also been put on high alert," the official said.

Security has been tightened in all poll-bound states. "There is every possibility that forces inimical to India's security might try to create turmoil during the election process as well," the official said.

As per intelligence inputs, Bangladesh-based terrorist outfit Jammat-ul-Mujahedeen Bangladesh (JMB) is also trying to create sabotage in India. "We have also alerted our border guarding agency to intensify patrolling. Instructions have also been issued to keep a close watch on all suspicious movements," the official said.