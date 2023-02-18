Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Taking a serious view on Sabarmati becoming the second most polluted river in the country, the Gujarat High Court Friday asked the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) to furnish a detailed reply to the report on the findings of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The PIL came up for hearing before bench comprising Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Nanavati. The PIL is from the suo-motu cognizance of the HC into the matter about two years ago. According to findings by the CPCB, the Sabarmati river has become the second most polluted river in the country after Cooum river in Tamil Nadu. The CPCB report reveals that the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) is 292 milligrams per litre (mg/l) on the river stretch starting from Raysan in Gandhinagar to Vautha village.

Amicus curie advocate Hemang Shah said the tround reality speaks volumes about the situation. "It will take time to make Sabarmati river free from pollution. The task is mammoth. My experience from the ground zero says it is a long drawn task of cleaning the river. Future generation will enjoy the benefit of clean river," he said.

Previously, the companies that were releasing untreated water in Sabarmati river had stopped doing so. Some of the industrial units, both big and small, situated in Danilimda area of Ahmedabad, are still discharging polluted water into the river illegally, the advocate charged.

Besides, the HC also heard the matter relating to Ahmedabad Mega Clean Association (AMCA) on desilting Sabarmati river. The company has also been entrusted with the task of laying pipeline which will carry untreated water to a treatment plant. The agency will pump the water back into the river after treatment.