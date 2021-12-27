Pathanamthitta: Mandala puja was held at the Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa temple on Sunday, marking the conclusion of the 41-day pilgrim season.

Mandala Puja was performed in the auspicious time between 11.50 am and 12.40 noon by Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru and Chief priest N Parameswaran Namboodiri. The idol of Lord Ayyappa was adorned with 'thanka anki' attire, which was brought here on Saturday evening in a ceremonial procession.

Mandala pooja was concluded after performing 'Kalasabhishekam', the special ritual marking the conclusion of Mandala Puja.

The temple will reopen on the evening of December 30 for the 'Makaravilakku' festival which will be celebrated on January 14. Devotees will be allowed from December 31 morning onwards for 'Darshan'.

The chief priest N Parameswaran Namboodiri closed the sanctum sanctorum after playing the devotional lullaby, 'Harivarasanam', for Lord Ayyappa after 41 days of Mandala pooja.

This year, due to relaxation in Covid related restrictions, there was a steep increase in the flow of devotees at Sabarimala.

(with agency inputs)

