Pathanamthitta (Kerala): The Sabarimala temple will be opened to the public on Wednesday evening at 5 pm for the Mandalam season. The chief priest of the temple N Parameshwaran Namboodiri will complete the proceedings under the guidance of Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru. This is the first season of Mandalam being celebrated post the end of the lockdown.

The devotees are allowed for darshan only through online or spot booking. On the temple opening day, about 28,000 devotees are expected for darshan. On November 17, the numbers are expected to go up to 49,000. The 41-day Mandala pooja would conclude on December 27 and the temple will be reopened for Makaravilakku season on December 30.

The health department has done fool-proof preparations for a safe season. Health Minister Veena George said a special Sabarimala Ward will be working round the clock at Pathanamthitta General Hospital. The beds in the ward will have all modern medical equipment similar to that of ICUs. All the essential medicines, equipment, and lab tests would be provided free of cost to the devotees.

A special ward is also being set up at Konni medical college. A control room is opened at Pamba. Health Minister said health workers would reach a devotee within five minutes if they experience any health issues.

Kerala police have also made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims. The devotee routes would be manned using the latest technology from the control rooms. Police would also use aerial surveillance along with CCTV cameras in the temple premises, and 13,000 policemen have been deployed for the safety and security of the pilgrims along with National Disaster Response Force and Rapid Action Force teams. In addition, temporary police stations have been set up. Police would also do bike patrolling.