Pathanamthitta: Water leakage has been detected in the sanctum sanctorum of Sabarimala shrine. Water is leaking through the gold-plated portion of the sanctum sanctorum roof. Travancore Devaswom Board authorities said since the leakage is on the gold-plated portion, they will have to first get permission from the High Court to remove the gold-plated area and then check the leak properly further.

Devaswom Board would thus submit a report to the High Court, detailing the problems regarding water leakage, after taking the opinion from the temple Thanthri and Tiruvabaharanam Commissioner. Devaswom Board president Adv. K Anandagopan said that the inspection could only be carried out in the presence of Thanthri and the Special Commissioner.