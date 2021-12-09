Idukki: Two Sabarimala pilgrims died in a hit and run accident on Thursday at Peruvanthanam in Kerala near here while assessing damage suffered by their vehicle from another incident, Peruvanthanam police said.

The deceased have been identified as Aadi Narayanan and Easwarappa of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred when the two pilgrims were assessing the damage sustained by their tempo traveller van, which was involved in a minor accident, Peruvanthanam police said. The duo were looking at the damage done, suddenly another speeding vehicle hit their vehicle from the rear side. The vehicle in turn hit them and both of them were killed on the spot. A case has been registered and investigation is on, they added.

In another heart wrenching incident, a 35-year-old Ayyappa devotee, who was on his way home from the Lord Ayyappa temple, died due to a suspected heart attack on Tuesday morning at Chengannur railway station, police said. The deceased was identified as Matheswaran, a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.