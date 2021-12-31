Pathanamthitta (Kerala): The Sabarimala shrine was opened on Thursday evening for the Makaravilakku puja. Devotees are allowed into the shrine from Friday. Chief priest N Parameshwaran Namboodiri opened the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru.

Devotees are being permitted for darshan from Friday morning. Makaravilakku is an annual festival held on Makara Sankranti in Kerala at the Sabarimala on January 14. Devotees would have a chance for darshan till January 19. The 'Tiruvabharana yatra' (procession with the ornaments for the idol) would start from the Pandalam Palace to the temple on January 12.

After a gap of two years, pilgrims are being permitted to travel through the forest route via Karimala from Erumely. The 35km long route from Erumely to Pamba was opened for devotees from today. However, time restrictions were imposed for travelling through this route. Devotees will be allowed entry to the forest route at Kozhikkalkadavu in Erumely from 5.30 am to 10.30 am.

At Azhuthakkadavu and Mukkuzhy entry to the route is only from 7 am to 12 pm. Devotees will be allowed to travel only in a group through this route. Nobody will be allowed to travel through the forest path after 5 pm.



