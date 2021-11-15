Mumbai: The sudden swell of violence and arson in Maharashtra has figured in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna's editorial today asking why the events in Tripura are affecting Maharashtra. The editorial alleges that some forces are opposing on behalf of Raza Academy in Maharashtra. The editorial asks: Who is opposing on behalf of the religion?

Organizations like Raza Academy is not representing any Muslim community. But if there is any noise in the context of Muslims in the world, these people start opposing the government in Mumbai-Maharashtra.

The riots in Amravati showed who empowered them from behind and who provided that force. Now the Raza Academy in Maharashtra has started to play about the Tripura case. Raza Academy does not have as much force as riots and violence in Maharashtra. But is the atmosphere in Maharashtra really deteriorating by opposing on behalf of the religion?

The editorial reads: "As the Legislative Elections in 4-5 states, including UP, are almost approaching, Hindus are being endangered in the country. This seems to be the fake Hindutva organisation created by the BJP. In a state like Tripura, the work of creating discontent across the country has been started by creating tension. Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh, why is the concern expressed only in Tripura?

Further, the editorial says, that Hindus in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Bihar do not get angry? But the main reason for putting the spark in Tripura is that today there is a BJP government in Tripura, a small state located in the north, which has proved to be a failure and its popularity is declining. It has come as a rude shock to the BJP, when it sensed that neighbouring West Bengal has had an impact on Tripura and Mamata Banerjee is gaining traction in the state. Mamata Banerjee has won the hearts of the people of Tripura by restoring the Rajya Sabha MP as soon as Tripura Congress leader Susmita Dev joined the TMC. Now that the people of Tripura are leaving the BJP, it seems that religious sentiment is being incited according to tradition.