New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will begin his two-day visit to Bali, Indonesia from Thursday to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia is holding the meeting within the framework of the Indonesia G20 Presidency. At the FMM, participating Foreign ministers will deliberate on issues of contemporary relevance, such as strengthening multilateralism and current global challenges including food and energy security.

During the visit, EAM is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G20 member states and invited countries. EAM's participation in the G20 FMM will strengthen India’s engagement with G20 member states. As a G20 troika member and as the incoming G20 Presidency, India’s role in the upcoming FMM discussions assumes even greater importance.

India is currently extending steadfast support to the Indonesian Presidency and will be taking forward discussions on contemporary global challenges, to achieve meaningful outcomes, during its Presidency. Meanwhile, amid China raising opposition to India holding G-20 meetings in J&K, New Delhi has planned to hold it in Ladakh as well though there is no official confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs.

This comes as the bilateral ties between India and China are at its lowest with the ongoing standoff on the Line of Actual Control. Over the past two years, both armies are involved in a major clash with each other in Ladakh along the LAC. After several rounds of diplomatic talks, disengagement has taken place between them but they continue to remain in the face-to-face position in some areas.

During Jaishankar's visit to Bali, the minister is expected to defend India's decision to hold G-20 Summit in J&K, despite China's objection to it. It is pertinent to note that India is the chair of the G-20 presidency for 2023 and will hold the summit in Delhi. In December, India will be chair of SCO, G20 and UNSC.