Hazaribagh: Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Amit Abhishek, a resident of Hazaribagh, got married on April 17 to a Russian Navy Officer A. Elkina's daughter Seenya Elkina, as per Hindu rituals in Hazaribagh.

According to Amit Abhishek, the duo has been friends for the last five years which gradually turned into love. He said that they met in 2017, when he visited the Samara City of Russia, for an internship while pursuing an MBA. He added that he returned to India and Seenya got a job on a project for the Government of India.

The bride's entire family came to Hazaribagh to witness the event. Amit's father, Amar Sinha, is a well-known businessman in Hazaribagh.

